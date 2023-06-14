Businessmen who will build a new shopping center in Valledupar

In days gone by it was known that the Government of Cesar awarded the contract with which a new shopping center will be built in Valledupar, which will be located in commune 5 of the city.

Although there were 3 bidders, two of them, apparently, did not comply with the requirements demanded by the Government, so only one could aspire to this project.

Thus, the bidder was the Consorcio Centro de Comercio de Valledupar 2023, which is made up of B&P Construcciones with a 50% stake; Serkann with 40%, and Construambiente with 10%.

The legal representation of the company is in the name of Chesman Hobbet Barros Pimienta, a renowned engineer, who is also a close friend and partner of the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond.

According to the Government, the ‘Luna Vallenata’ Shopping Center will have restaurant areas, 5 stores with an area of ​​75 square meters; article zones, with 21 stores with an area of ​​189 square meters; juice zones, 5 stores with an area of ​​30 square meters; fruit and vegetable area, with 10 premises of 10 square meters.

In the same way, there will be a meat and chicken area, with 4 stores with an area of ​​36 square meters; clothing and accessories area with 7 premises of 63 square meters; fishmonger area, with 11 premises of 99 square meters.