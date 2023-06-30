Busting the Luxury Car Theft Ring: Florida Police Make 23 Arrests in Organized Crime Investigation

Luxury Car Theft Ring Busted in Florida: 23 Arrests Made in Organized Crime Investigation

Florida police officers have successfully dismantled a sophisticated luxury car theft ring, resulting in the arrest of 23 individuals involved in an organized crime investigation. The operation, codenamed “Gone in 60 Days,” exposed the nefarious activities of a gang dedicated to selling stolen or fraudulently obtained vehicles. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and other law enforcement agencies played a crucial role in this five-yearlong investigation, gathering substantial evidence to incriminate those involved.

The recently revealed operation shed light on the alarming theft and sale of luxury cars, including renowned brands such as Porsche, Land Rover, and Maserati. Shockingly, one of the arrested individuals was affiliated with a Miami dealership, although authorities have not disclosed the name or location of the business.

Among the suspects, two face charges related to organized crime, while another individual has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of certified title with intent to defraud, and driving with a suspended license.

As of now, two individuals remain fugitives with active arrest warrants, bringing the total number of suspects connected to this case to 27. The police have also submitted two additional arrest affidavits to the court, underlining the immense scope and depth of their investigation.

According to the FDLE, analysts unraveled the disturbing workings of this criminal organization, which involved the issuance of fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) for high-end cars. These vehicles, acquired through fraud or theft, were then sold below market value. To further deceive customers, the gang also manipulated labels and engaged in fraudulent practices related to automobile insurance.

The suspects employed various deceptive tactics, including the use of couriers, false identities, and fraudulent payments to purchase vehicles from dealerships. It was only after the vehicles disappeared from the lots that the dealers discovered the fraudulent activities.

The successful eradication of this luxury car theft ring highlights the tireless efforts and meticulous investigation carried out by the FDLE and its partner agencies. With this crucial breakthrough, Florida citizens can have greater peace of mind when purchasing luxury vehicles, knowing that law enforcement agencies remain committed to curbing organized crime in the state.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to come forward with any information that may aid in locating the remaining fugitives and ensuring justice is served for the victims of this sophisticated car theft operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

