But do me a favor – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Santa Palomba caput mundi. “In her first press conference, Schlein appeared convoluted on the crucial point, which today is not Ukraine, but precisely the Capitoline incinerator” (Stefano Folli, Republic, 20.4). That’s right: we send the weapons to Acea.

The usual bulimic. “A lot of money, actually too much. The skein of funds that now remains to be unraveled ”, “The funding requested by Conte is already excessive for the Draghi government”. “Conte did not take into account the historic inability of the national system to make full use of EU funding. Here is the bug: Prime Minister Grillino’s bulimia” (Francesco Verderami, Corriere della Sera, 22.4). In July 2020, when he wrested 209 billion Pnrr from the EU for his country, Conte had to predict that they would overturn him to make Draghi and then Meloni spend them and that they would not even have succeeded. Shame on you.

The mosquito specialist. “I said it in today’s Radio24 news “Parenzo variant” and on several occasions: the ‘cartoons’ of the Done they are not funny! They would do well to abandon the attempt to satire and should devote themselves only to the handcuffs. Solidarity with the Francesco Lollobrigida family” (David Parenzo, Twitter, 21.4). Shit, he said it in the “Parenzo variant” and on several occasions: and now how do we do it?

Nulletta “Cnel is a label under which there is nothing important” (Renato Brunetta, FI deputy, 23.9.2016). In fact, now under there is the new president Renato Brunetta.

47 dumb talking. “Absence is presence. Schlein’s pauses and the unresolved knots that displace the Democratic Party” (Stefano Cappellini, Republic, 17.4). “And I said it all” (Peppino de Filippo, Toto Peppino and the bad girl1956).

Ignatius, the Charter! “Anti-fascism is not in the Constitution” (Ignazio La Russa, FdI president of the Senate, Republic, 21.4). He got to page 3 and didn’t understand the first two.

Depends. “Are we still arguing about what to do with a beast that killed a man?” (Claudio Cerasa, Sheet,22.4). Instead the men who kill other men write on Sheet.

Come in. “Stoltenberg: ‘Ukraine’s future is to join NATO’” (manifesto, 21.4). In the meantime, NATO has entered Ukraine.

Solo. “Counterorder: Palamara is not corrupt. The former head of the ANM negotiates: only the traffic of influence remains. Will pm come back?” (Doubt, 19.4). So he can try the others for trafficking in influence.

Abracadabra. “We are disappearing. The data confirms them” (Filippo Facci, Libero, 20.4). Given the signature, it is not a great tragedy.

The Premier Watchmaker. “’Speaking of leadership – says Funiciello – Draghi surprised. One day, without looking at me, he pointed out that the clocks in Palazzo Chigi were broken. Then they were fixed. His was an ability to look at something from an unedited gaze. He always did it ‘…’ At Palazzo Chigi – adds Veltroni – the clocks don’t work because of the difficulty of deciding and a system in crisis’” (presentation of the latest book by Antonio Funiciello, former head of cabinet of Gentiloni and Dragons, Messenger, 18.4). When He was there, the clocks came right on time.

The Antenna Journalists. “Two hundred suspicious antennas on the roofs of Russian embassies in Europe: this is how Moscow monitors all European countries with electronic espionage” (Jacopo Iacoboni, Twitter, 18.4). “Hundreds of antennas on the roofs of embassies. So Moscow’s 007 spies on European capitals” (Corriere della Sera, 21.4). “So Putin’s antennas spy on Europe and NATO from the roofs of embassies” (Messenger, 21.4). And they haven’t opened the chimney sweeps file yet.

In loss! “Augusta Montaruli (FdI): ‘Enough easy release'” (Libero, 22.4). In fact, with an 18-month final sentence for embezzlement, you are on the loose.

The Third Fat. “Calenda has no political nose, he is quarrelsome, a compulsive tweeter, while Renzi has strategy and vision, but is too impatient” (Aldo Grasso, Corriere della Sera, 16.4). Hahahahaha.

The title of the week/1. “Pregnancy income. No taxes for those who have children” (Newspaper, 20.4). Then they say that the right is allergic to satire.

The title of the week/2. “Cospito has ended the hunger strike” (manifesto, 20.4). Now I’ll sign it.

The headlines of the week/3. “Schlein, radical but prudent” (Daniela Preziosi, Tomorrow, 20.4). “Movementism and responsibility: Elly builds the new Democratic Party” (Francesca Schianchi, Press, 20.4). Cannibal, but vegan.

The title of the week/4. “Lollobrigida does not apologize: ‘I am ignorant, not racist'” (Press, 20.4). These are satisfactions.

The title of the week/5. “Message to Beijing: Italian military ships en route for the Pacific. The request from the US to dissuade China from wanting to invade Taiwan” (Republic, 22.4). It seems that Xi Jinping has made a will.

The title of the week/6. “It is right to remember the Mattei brothers, but the right must not forget the Cervi brothers” (Luigi Manconi, Press, 18.4). But also the Bandiera sisters.