Three institutions, three different opinions
“The pandemic in the United States is over,” said the American president Joe Biden in a tv interview. Criticized by several sides, given that the US records 400 deaths a day, a quarter of the victims from Covid in the world, the head of the White House has partially retracted: “Let’s say that the pandemic is no longer the same as before”.
