Butcher attacked a dog that entered his premises

Police confirmed the capture of a butcher responsible for assaulting ‘Toby’ after he entered his establishment in Suaza, Huila.

In Suaza, Huila, the Police have strongly condemned an act of animal violence that took place in a local butcher shop. ‘Toby’, a dog that entered the establishment and stole a piece of meat, was the victim of an attack with a knife perpetrated by a subject identified as a butcher.

Before the astonished gaze of the community, ‘Toby’ suffered a machete wound to the lower back. The residents of Suaza did not hesitate to alert the authorities, who immediately came and managed to capture the person responsible while he still had the knife in his possession.

It may interest you: “Pumba” was captured for the crime of forced displacement in Neiva

The injured canine was taken to a vet, where he received priority medical care. Currently, ‘Toby’ is under observation and is being treated for his speedy recovery from the injuries caused by the attacker.

The capture of the subject took place on Calle 5 and 7, in the Tarquino Beltrán de Suaza neighborhood. The quadrant patrol informed the butcher about his rights as a detainee, and now he must answer to the judicial authorities for crimes against life, physical and emotional integrity, as established in article 339 of the Colombian Penal Code.

Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police, expressed his strong condemnation of this unfortunate act of animal aggression. In addition, he highlighted the prompt response of the community when reporting the incident, which allowed the capture of the attacker and the seizure of the knife used.

With the aim of guaranteeing an exemplary sentence for the person responsible for this aggression, the Police have appointed an environmental protection patrol in charge of supervising the care and evolution of ‘Toby’. Together with the Prosecutor’s Office, all the necessary actions are being carried out to ensure an exemplary sentence against the canine’s aggressor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

