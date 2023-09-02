Home » Buttock augmentation: the most popular plastic surgery in the world?
Buttock augmentation: the most popular plastic surgery in the world?

Some of the newest plastic surgeries that are gaining momentum are vaginal procedures such as vaginal rejuvenation, with 70,645 procedures, and labiaplasty with 194,086.

The most popular non-surgical procedures are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, chemical peeling and non-surgical fat reduction.

The United States heads the list presented by ISAPS as the country that performed the largest number of procedures worldwide, with more than 7.4 million interventions (22%), followed by Brazil (8.9%) and Japan (7.3%).

Colombia, for its part, is ranked number 9 in the world rankingwhile it is the second country behind Mexico that receives the most foreigners for plastic surgeries.

This demonstrates that “Latin America and Colombia specifically is a country where the four pillars of patient safety are maintained and that is why they travel calmly to our country”indicated the president of ISAPS, who added that it represents a great incentive for medical tourism in our country.

