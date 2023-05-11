Butusov commented on Boguslaev’s letter to Yermak

Journalist Yuriy Butusov believes that the former head of the Motor Sich enterprise, who is asking for an exchange, should be thoroughly checked and find out who was “roofing” Boguslaev all this time.

“The owner of Motor Sichi, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, turned out to be a high-ranking Russian agent. And now he asked the head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, to hand him over for exchange in the Russian Federation, – writes Yuriy Butusov. — The situation is very telling.

First, the extradition of Boguslaev can have very negative consequences — he will lead the transfer of all technologies and specialists from Motor Sichi. To begin with, it is necessary to weigh the consequences very seriously. Boguslaev should tell who has been “roofing” him in power since at least 2014, how he worked so underground in the Russian Federation that it was noticed only in 2022. Who is responsible for this?

Secondly, does Yermak rule the country in our country, that the exposed Russian agent turns to him? Yermak is closely connected with the Russian Federation and should be among the suspects of high treason, since it was Yermak who did everything to disrupt Ukraine’s preparations for war and to facilitate Putin’s capture of Chongar and the capture of Ukraine in general. It was Yermak who guaranteed peace to Ukraine and lied about great peace gains and progress in negotiations. It was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The exchange of prisoners should take place under the control of special services, not pro-Russian figures from the President’s Office.”

Photo from social networks

The materials posted in the “Blogs” section reflect the author’s own opinion and may not coincide with the editorial position.

39

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram