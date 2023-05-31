Buy 5 Get 1 Free on Hot Spring Coupons for Online Travel Exhibition of Huaji Holiday Hotel

Summer vacation is the peak season for national tourism. In order to welcome the arrival of midsummer, major hotel operators have offered various summer discounts or travel exhibition discounts to give back to consumers. This year, the Kaohsiung Travel Association KTF International Travel Exhibition is running. The first batch of summer online travel fair discounts will be sold online from 5/29 (Mon) to 6/7 (Wed), and will only be sold for ten days; those who want to plan for summer vacation travel in advance and those who like to soak in hot springs, may wish to make good use of it , You don’t need to go to the travel exhibition site to be crowded, and you can save your precious time and money.

For the 2023 summer online travel exhibition, Huaji Holiday Hotel launched a one-park, two-food accommodation voucher for 2 people, with a 50% discount for only 7,599 yuan, and a 4-person, one-park, two-food accommodation voucher for only 12,999 yuan. 2 tickets, buy 5 coupons for Yulanxuan Hot Spring House and get 1 free. The hot spring coupons during the blooming season can be used on weekdays and holidays, and there is no need to make up the holiday price difference during the holidays. Friends who want to cool off and soak in low-temperature sodium bicarbonate springs during the summer vacation, You can download the order form for the 2023 Summer Online Travel Exhibition on the official website of Flower Season or the fan club and fill it out. For more information, please call 07-6362288.

Tang Mengzhe, general manager of Flower Season Hotel, said: With global warming, the summer temperature is getting higher and higher. During the summer vacation, everyone will want to go to the mountains and valleys to play in the water. The century-old natural spring was developed during the Japanese colonial period; the original soup has an average temperature of 22 degrees, and the quality is pure and warm. Soaking in it is like soaking the whole body in natural lotion. It is known as the “soup for beautiful skin”. VIPs who purchase accommodation coupons can stay in a 16-square-meter suite with a view. In addition to the exclusive bathing pool in the suite, they can also use the “Izumo Furo” public naked bath for free during their stay.

In addition to soaking in hot springs and lodging, the one-park, two-food program of the travel exhibition also includes an energetic breakfast in the cafeteria and a Western-style Semi-Buffet dinner. Flower Season Holiday Hotel is very suitable for the whole family to travel together during the summer vacation. In addition to enjoying the hotel facilities, the most special thing about staying in it is the Zen-style elegant garden landscape covering an area of ​​7,000 square meters. Hundreds of plants are planted in the park. After walking in it, you can feel the beauty of spring blossoms and autumn fruits.

Flower Season Hotel is next to the Tianliao Interchange on National Highway No. 3, and it is only a 15-minute drive from Tainan High Speed ​​Rail Station. The nearby attractions include the Moon World Scenic Park, one of the top ten scenic spots in Kaohsiung, and the Dagang Mountain Ecological Park, which is full of positive energy. , In addition, from the flower season to the surrounding Qishan Old Street, Meinong Town, E-Da World, Buddha Memorial Hall, etc.. well-known attractions can be easily reached in about half an hour by car. To enjoy the top vacation in southern Taiwan, Flower Season Hotel will be your good choice.

Buy 5 get 1 free coupons for the online travel fair soup house of Huaji Holiday Hotel

