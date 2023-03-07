Home News Buy a ham sausage in Shijiazhuang and you can take the subway for free Official response: Encourage green travel–fast technology–technology changes the future
Buy a ham sausage in Shijiazhuang and you can take the subway for free Official response: Encourage green travel

Recently, some netizens were surprised to find thatShe spent 1.5 yuan to buy a ham sausage at a convenience store in the Shijiazhuang subway station, and she enjoyed the treatment of taking the subway for free, which made her very novel.

It is understood that in the 36524 convenience store opened in the subway station, if you spend any amount of money, you will get a small ticket with a stamp of “only for subway rides” stamped on the back.

In response, Shijiazhuang Metro responded that,Citizens can enjoy one free subway ride with unlimited mileage when they shop in designated stores, and the amount is not limited. This is to encourage everyone to travel green.

However, it should be noted that the ticket can only be used on the same day, and it will be invalid after the expiration date.

The author learned from the “Shijiazhuang Rail Transit” WeChat public account that the above-mentioned “free rides for subway shopping” policy has been implemented since 2021.

