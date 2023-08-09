Buy a house at 30, but explain why renting is sometimes better Da Benzinga Italy

© Reuters. Buy a house at 30, but explain why renting is sometimes better

Benzinga – The financial advisor and author Melissa Jean-Baptiste underlines the value of renting houses, debunking the myth that it is a waste of money, Business Insider reports.

Jean-Baptiste talks about buying a home before age 30 and the challenges of owning a home in his book “So…This Is Why I’m Broke.”

“Thinking that rent is a waste of money is a myth that needs to go away. At the end of the day, paying for housing should never be considered wasteful, and taking the time to rent could be a great way to make sure you’re truly ready for home ownership. There are so many things to consider before signing the purchase agreement,” she says.

Renting offers flexibility and an opportunity to save money. With interest rates on the rise and home vacancies declining nearly 16% in 2023 in the United States, finding an affordable home is tough.

Reasons to consider renting include potential lifestyle changes, avoiding home maintenance costs, and pursuing other wealth-building goals. Finally, the rent can allow you to save and invest, improving your financial well-being.

