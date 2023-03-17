Home News Buy electricity at fixed prices – cheap electricity guaranteed by the state?
However, France appears to be in favor of more radical reform of the electricity market, saying Europe must abandon the “absurd” marginal pricing system, under which the most expensive power plants – currently those running on gas – are ramped up at the last moment to meet electricity demand. According to Paris, the aim of the EU electricity market reform should be “to finance the entire energy transition in Europe” and to give price signals to “secure long-term investments that apply to every low-carbon installation that contributes to the energy transition”.

The electricity market in the EU works according to the so-called “merit order” principle. Behind this is the order in which the power plants delivering to the electricity exchange are used. Power plants that produce electricity cheaply are then used first to meet demand. These are wind turbines, for example. In the end, however, the price is based on the most expensive power plant that was switched on last – most recently, these were expensive gas-fired power plants.

“The (new) idea is to allow suppliers to buy long-term coverage” that guarantees them “a fixed price over a period of 5, 10 or 15 years,” said French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. “Consequently, consumers would have access to part of their supply at a stable cost,” rather than being exposed to short-term markets driven by gas prices, the ministry said.

