Buy ETF – the best ETF funds to buy ETF

Buy ETF or fund?

Should I rather buy an ETF or mutual fund? Many investors ask about the key differences between these two stock market investments.

A classic investment fund In principle, it works like this: First, the capital investment company defines the investment guidelines for the fund in the sales prospectus. Among other things, it specifies in detail which investment focus the investment fund should have.

Also: Should the fund focus more on small, fast-growing companies, which is associated with greater opportunities for the investor, but also with higher price risks? Or should the fund assets be invested exclusively in established companies with a lower price risk? For example, in large corporations such as Nestlé, Siemens, BASF or L’Oréal. The investment region is also precisely defined in the prospectus.

Only then does the fund manager come into play. His task: From the selection of companies limited by the specifications in the sales prospectus, to identify those that have promising price opportunities and can increase the value of the fund assets. The goal of the fund manager is twofold. On the one hand, his fund should perform better than comparable stock market indices. On the other hand, he should show the competing funds of other fund companies the hoes.

The problem: Only a few fund managers outperform the market, most of the fund performance is below the performance of the respective index. Depending on the statistics, only five to thirty percent of the managers outperform the underlying index, i.e. perform better. As an investor, when choosing a fund, you should therefore pay very close attention to which fund managers have achieved good results over the years and which investment funds outperform the market in the long term.

Back to the question of ETFs or funds: If many funds achieve below-average results anyway, it makes sense for investors to go directly to the index or the appropriate one ETF-Fonds to buy. Especially since the sometimes expensive fees for active fund management can be avoided with passive index funds. Since the composition of an ETF is determined by the reference index, there is no need for fund management to select stocks, continuously monitor and adjust them. With an ETF, therefore, the Save management feeswhich are around 0.75 to 1.5 percent per year for equity funds.