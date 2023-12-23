Buy gold for Christmas – December 23rd, 2023

Silver and gold – even stronger in 2024?

Silver investors have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the past few weeks. At precious metal houses like Ophirum Of course it was a little overshadowed by gold, which shone brighter than it had in a long time. High interest rates and falling gold prices? Wrong thought. 2023 was a fine gold year. Apparently, it is not only in the Ophirum shops that investors are unimpressed by interest rates. If you want gold, you take advantage of the additional purchase opportunities. But what about silver?

Share this: Facebook

X

