Home » Buy or sell real estate? These are the top trends for 2023 – abrdn-HouseView with Stephan Schanz – video
News

Buy or sell real estate? These are the top trends for 2023 – abrdn-HouseView with Stephan Schanz – video

by admin
Buy or sell real estate? These are the top trends for 2023 – abrdn-HouseView with Stephan Schanz – video

Real assets are THE topic of our time – and of course real estate is one of them. But the years of boom now seem to have come to an end. Stephan Schanz, Senior Real Estate Analyst Europe at abrdn, knows where there is still potential. In an interview with stock exchange moderator Andreas Franik, he reveals his views on the current market environment and the exciting details of abrdn’s HouseView. #real estate #realestate #funds #property #propertyinvestment

Risk warning: We expressly point out that FinanceNewsTV is a playback channel of FIMECO GmbH and is therefore a purely commercial provider and can therefore also contain advertising and paid elements. The broadcast videos do not represent a buy or sell recommendation, but rather a snapshot of the financial markets. Before making any decision, we always recommend that you seek advice from your bank or an independent asset manager.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Site Focuses on the Activity Track of 5 Asymptomatic Infected Persons Reported in Baoji City

You may also like

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy