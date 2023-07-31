Buy property? Irena Markovic knows the advantages. News Wienhausen – News Wienhausen Politics Current news on the Internet

Irena Markovic ( is often asked whether it is really worth buying a property in contrast to a rented apartment these days, since rental prices and purchase prices for real estate are constantly increasing. But this is exactly where one of the great advantages of buying real estate lies, as it has a certain Offering security in life and the possibility of financing other objects.Also, fully paid off real estate also facilitates loan applications.Markovic from the real estate law firm Lifestyle Properties knows the main advantages of real estate investments and shares them with us.

Contents:

– Security and financial relief in old age

– capital investment

– Facilitate loan applications

– Low interest rates

– Freedom of design

– From model to successful real estate agent with her own real estate agency: That is Irena Markovic

SECURITY AND FINANCIAL RELIEF IN OLD AGE

After a successful working life, the joy of imminent retirement is understandably great. Unfortunately, this joy is often spoiled, as only a few are able to continue to maintain their accustomed standard of living with their pension. Purchasing a property provides security and financial relief in old age. In this way, the purchase of real estate can contribute to maintaining the accustomed standard of living.

CAPITAL INVESTMENT

According to Irena Markovic, anyone looking for a way to invest their money sensibly should think about buying real estate. Because real estate is generally known as an optimal capital investment, as experience has shown that it continues to increase in value. Anyone who rents out their property benefits from rental income at the same time.

EASE OF LOAN APPLICATIONS

If you apply to a bank for a loan, owning a property can be a great advantage, Irena Markovic lists as another advantage. Since this represents good security for the bank, it is more desirable to grant a loan. In order to be accepted as collateral by the bank, the property must be paid off in full.

Low interest rates

If you decide to buy a property now, you benefit from the currently low real estate interest rates and the resulting lower purchase price, which is increasing almost every year. For this reason, Irena Markovic recommends not waiting too long before buying a property.

DESIGN FREEDOM

If you live in a rented apartment, any structural changes must be discussed with the landlord. He ultimately decides what can and cannot be done in his apartment or house. However, if the property in which you live is your property, there is no prior agreement and you can customize your own home according to your own ideas and needs. However, Markovic notes that no major structural changes may be made to one’s own property without informing the relevant building authority. This checks whether the structural changes would have a negative impact on the stability of the property.

FROM MODEL TO SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE AGENT WITH OWN REAL ESTATE OFFICE: THIS IS IRENA MARKOVIC

Irena Markovic was already well known as a model and event manager (Scandalous), especially in the DA-CH area, but has now been active in the (luxury) real estate market for more than 14 years and founded her own real estate agency Lifestyle Properties in Vienna. It now employs 14 people and manages a large portfolio of unique luxury real estate and investment properties. The company also has a large customer base of owners, including property developers, investors, foundations, family offices and private individuals. In addition, together with her Lifestyle Properties team, she advises over 12,000 prospective buyers and successfully brokers suitable properties to the prospective buyers. In 2022, Irena Markovic celebrated the 6th anniversary of Lifestyle Properties (with her employees, customers and friends and looks to the future with confidence.

company contact

IM LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES e.U.

Irena Markovic

Stock-im-Eisen-Platz 3/26

1010 Wien

+43 1 512 14 84

+43 1 512 14 84

www.lifestyle-properties.at

Press contact

