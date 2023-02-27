© Reuters. Bitcoin returns volatile: buy the dip before the bullish momentum of March-April?



The much-appreciated volatility of is back : the price moved from $24,200 to $21,300, then returned to $25,200 and fell back to $22,700. The current price at $23,300 consolidates a rebound on the VWOP.

The trend evaluation is down: last week it was 9/20, while this one is -5/20. Buy the dip?

General situation

The trend has weakened, in recent weeks it has lost strength.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph