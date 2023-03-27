Se buy house remains the dream of the Italians, it is also true that you don’t always have the necessary funds to do it. So here are some tips for buying a house, if not without money, at least with minimal liquidity. To make a dream come true even if you’re not exactly as rich as Scrooge.

Become a homeowner with just 1 euro

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about the possibility of buy a house for 1 euro in some Italian cities, especially in Southern Italy. This type of initiative was created with the aim of recovering and enhancing the building heritage of some areas that have seen strong depopulation and consequent urban decay.

Buying one house for 1 euro it can represent an interesting opportunity for those looking for an affordable housing solution. However, it must be kept in mind that these properties often require renovation and upgrading works which can lead to unexpected costs.

Buying your first home with a mortgage

Basically for buy a medium sized house it is necessary to estimate a minimum expenditure of 150-200 thousand euros, obviously depending on the area in which you are located.

The the simplest way may be that of the mortgage, at a time when rates are extremely favorable and repayment of installments is therefore inexpensive; but it is also true that it is difficult to find a mortgage that finances all or most of the amount to be disbursed, in the absence of adequate guarantees.

It must be considered that, even if it is possible to obtain a mortgage that covers 80% of the cost of the property, it means having to advance 20% of the amount; for a 200,000 euro property we are talking about 40,000 euro (or at least two years’ salary for a young person), net of other expenses related to the mortgage and the purchase itself.

How to behave then? What other alternatives to consider to buy a house without having money?

100% home purchase loans

If you don’t have all the money you need to buy a home, you can consider buying a home 100 percent mortgage. While not all banks are willing to finance more than 80 percent of the home price or appraised value, some are more flexible in terms and can go as high as 90 or 95 percent.

Although the offer is very limited, there are also mortgages that finance 100% of the operationalthough banks usually charge higher interest rates than standard loans due to the risk involved.

Furthermore, as a guarantee, they usually require the purchase of additional products, such as insurance against the loss of work or against other circumstances that could prevent the payment of the mortgage.

First home loan with guarantor

Another possibility is to have someone to lend themselves to guarantor for the loan first house. In this case, even 100 percent mortgages can be stipulated, but with the guarantee, by the banks, that the guarantor can take over the payments if the borrower does not make it on his own strength.

First home loan with state guarantee

The next budget law confirmed the measure which allows young people under 36 with an ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros to ask for a mortgage with state guarantee up to 80 percent.

The measure will be extended until 2023, with the possibility of reaching up to 100 percent and obtaining new tax relief relating to taxes related to the practice and the sale of the first home.

Supplement your home purchase loan with a personal loan

One way to be able to buying a house without having sufficient savings is to request a personal loan to the same bank or financial institution that grants us the loan, or with a different one, to obtain the remaining amount.

However, this option carries risks and requires doing the calculations correctly in advance so that the customer can make sure they are able to pay the loan and the mortgage at the same time, to avoid over-borrowing.

In addition, some banks may deny the loan if they see that the savings contributed come from a recent personal loan, so the customer could take out the personal loan, but be denied the loan.

Buying a house under construction

The option of buying a house from a builder it allows you to buy the house before it is finished, or even before construction has begun, which allows you to pay the installments little by little until you reach that 20% of the price that banks on average do not finance with the mortgage.

You also save on taxes and save to pay taxes: buying your first home as a builder, with the current concessionsyou can pay a registration tax of 2% and a VAT of 4% (instead of 10)

Rent with redemption

Generally speaking, the formula ofrent with redemption consists of subscribing to a lease which guarantees that, after a certain period of time, the buyer has the right to purchase the house at a price previously agreed with the owner, discounting the amount he has paid through the monthly fees up to that moment.

This option presents benefits for both the tenant and future buyer, both for the current owner of the house. The tenant, for example, has the peace of mind that if the plans do not go as planned in the end, his commitment will be limited to the interruption of the lease, with all that follows.

A further advantage is that, living in rent, you will know the house perfectly and will be able to correctly evaluate whether the purchase is worth it or not.

Dal side of the lessor, and future sellerthe advantage is receiving an income pending the sale, which is positive compared to having a house stationary on the market because, perhaps, it is located in areas where sales are not very dynamic.

Discover the 20 rent-to-own homes currently available on idealista.

Buying bank-owned properties for sale

One way to access a home despite a lack of savings is to buy a apartment owned by a bank. In the wake of the 2008 crisis, banks have amassed a large amount of capital in the form of houses.

On idealista you will find various offers of houses and apartments for sale by real estate brokerage companies linked to banks, which offer these properties at cheaper prices than other similar properties, through discount campaigns or low-cost housing, also offering mortgages suitable for this type of purchase (see for example the houses for sale by Unicredit https://www.idealista.it/cerca/vendita-case/unicredit_subito_casa/).

These mortgages offer advantageous conditions for the contractors, as the bank itself is the first interested in getting rid of this type of apartment.