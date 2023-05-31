Buying an investment apartment is currently more advantageous thanks to bonuses. They have never been so generous

Investors know that buying quality real estate has always been a proven and correct way to protect their money and achieve a reasonable return on capital. These days, they are seeing fewer properties being sold. They wait for the right time and consider the options, because leaving money in accounts is the worst solution in times of high inflation.

Currently, investors are opening up new ways to get value for their money, as the market for new buildings has slowed down and developers are reaching for their reserves and trying to support sales with various bonuses. For example, they offer a kitchen or built-in furniture in the price of the apartment, help with mortgage payments, or are willing to discuss the final price of the apartment. In the final calculation, it is tens of thousands of euros that the developers give at the expense of their profit, which creates an excellent opportunity for investors.

FROM A LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE, HOUSE PRICES WILL GROW

Real estate investors know that the real estate market is subject to long-term cycles where good times and bad times alternate. The real estate valuation itself has long been maintained several percent above the level of annual inflation. Therefore, it can be concluded that investment in real estate was and will always be a good investment. However, it is precisely in bad times that it pays off for investors to buy even more than usual, because they achieve better conditions than in times when they have to “scramble” to buy an apartment with ordinary buyers. In times of weaker sales, stronger companies try to support sales with various actions that provide buying investors with advantages that they would not otherwise receive. Buyer investors, who have rational courage and financial resources, can thus profitably invest “against the current”.

HIGH INTEREST RATES HELP TO SOLVE THE SO-CALLED “SUBSIDIZED MORTGAGE PAYMENT”

One of the main reasons for the cooling of the real estate market is the significantly increased interest rates on bank mortgages. People have already said goodbye to the 1% interest rates of the past and nowadays they often receive offers from banks for more than 4%. Help in this situation is the “Subsidized mortgage installment of 1.47%”, which was introduced these days by the developer Lucron, namely at the Nesto project in Petržal and at the Rakyta project in Devínská Nová Ves. It works in such a way that if the client decides to take advantage of the offer, after acquiring ownership of the apartment, he will be paid a one-time payment, which will make up the difference between the bank interest rate and the subsidized rate of 1.47%, up to a period of 3 years in the case of the project Nesto and 2 years in the case of the Rakyta project.

YOU WILL GET, FOR EXAMPLE, A KITCHEN OR CUSTOM FURNITURE WITH THE APARTMENT

Another bonus that represents thousands of euros in financial terms is, for example, a custom-made kitchen or furniture. Clients who decide to deal with this on their own must prepare for negotiations with several companies, which can take a lot of time with an uncertain result. The developer has experience in this regard and has contracted specialists with many years of experience who do quality work because they value the possibility of long-term cooperation with a proven developer who has already built thousands of apartments.

LET’S LOOK AT APARTMENT PRICES

Of course, the price of the apartment itself is important for the investor. For example, the prices of 1-bedroom apartments in the Nesto project start from 143,750 euros, 2-bedroom apartments from 199,750 euros and 3-bedroom apartments from 229,750 euros. Together with the possibility of additional bonuses from the developer, such as a kitchen included in the price of the apartment or help with a subsidized mortgage payment at 1.47%, an interesting investment package is created.

BUY AN APARTMENT ONLY FROM PROVEN DEVELOPER NAMES

When the market cools down, it is important to buy real estate from developers who have already built several successful projects and at the same time have others in preparation and construction. It guarantees the stability and financial strength of the developer, who is able to continuously build and project even in times of recession. One such name is Lucron, which has already built more than 2,435 apartments and is currently building the most ambitious projects in Bratislava, such as Nesto in Petržal, Vydrica, or Arboria in Trnava, where more than 2,000 residents already live.