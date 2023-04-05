Bursa Food Industry Association President Coşkun Dönmez, While explaining the pot inflation figures for March, TUIK’made striking statements about inflation figures, the effects of price increases on the industrial food sector and the reasons for non-cost price increases. Donmez, BUYSAD Stating that they regularly share the increase in food prices with the public every month, he said that they are trying to put the concept of pot inflation on the country’s agenda. According to BUYSAD data, in March food Dönmez stated that the increase in the prices of meat and meat products was 10.2 percent and 22.27 percent since the beginning of the year.

THE BIGGEST INCREASE IN BEEF

Coşkun Dönmez pointed out that beef is the champion of the hike in March, according to TUIK’s data, and noted that beef was declared as 19.9 percent in March. Dönmez reminded that other meat varieties and delicatessen products increased by 15.16 percent, eggs increased by 11.16 percent and poultry meat increased by 5.86 percent. Noting that as BUYSAD, they hope to explain the cost-based price increases to their stakeholders more easily as the Industrial Food sector by announcing the inflation of cookware every month, Chairman Dönmez stated that they aim to keep the concept of inflation in cookware on the agenda as an economic concept.

“THE INCREASE IN TURKISH FOOD IS EXPLAINED IN A SEPARATE ITEM”

of TUIK pot inflation Coşkun Dönmez said that they would like him to explain the figures as a separate item and said, “Our desire is to include the food products that go into the pot under the main heading of food. If TUIK explains the inflation of cookware, we will have the chance to explain the cost increase to our stakeholders more easily as the industrial food sector.”

OUR COST INCREASED AT 20 PERCENT

President Coşkun Dönmez also touched upon the effects of pot inflation on the Industrial Food Sector, and expressed his views on the sharp rise in the prices of meat and meat products and the effects of Ramadan on prices. Dönmez pointed out that raw meat constitutes 18 percent of the cost of the Industrial Food Sector, and that the total costs have increased by 20 percent compared to the beginning of the year, with the cost of meat prices exceeding 64 percent since the beginning of the year. Dönmez stated that they had to face this increase in costs as the industry and said:

“RAMADAN SHOULD BE A DETERMINANT AGAINST OPPORTUNITIES”

“We know that the increase in meat and food prices in Ramadan is due to the opportunism of some people. It is stated that the closure of many animal markets due to foot-and-mouth disease is effective. As the already broken supply-demand balance deteriorated further with the closure of animal markets, meat prices skyrocketed. When opportunists are added, we face moral inflation. We experience the same situation every year during Ramadan. Now, the price of short is out. Some compare their product with someone else’s price and set a price accordingly. However, the price is determined by costs. Food prices increase even though costs do not increase. Hakkı, “Some groups, who leave the law aside and lack morality and conscience with the ambition to earn more, harm both the country and the people of the country. Our citizens are rendered unable to consume meat even during Ramadan. We demand that the state take much more serious and deterrent measures against these opportunists.”

