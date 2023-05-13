Home » BVB trainer Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement before the Borussia summit
News

BVB trainer Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement before the Borussia summit

by admin
BVB trainer Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement before the Borussia summit
  1. Home page
  2. Sport
  3. football

Created:

Von: Painted shingle

BVB trainer Edin Terzic is fully focused on the title fight. © Neundorf/Kirchner-Media

BVB welcomes Borussia from Mönchengladbach on the 32nd Bundesliga matchday. All information about the game in the live ticker at RUHR24.

Possible line-up Borussia Dortmund: Kobel – Wolf, Süle, Hummels, Ryerson – Can, Bellingham, Brandt – Malen, Adeyemi – Haller
Possible line-up Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin – Lainer, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini – Weigl, Koné – Hofmann, Neuhaus, Stindl – Ngoumou

Kicking off: Saturday (May 13), 6:30 p.m
Score: -:- (-:-)
Tore:
Sending off:
Particular incidents:
Referee: Daniel Schlager (33, Rastatt)

>> Update live ticker <<", "elementVariant": "standardLink"}}">>>> Update live ticker <<

+++ Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach. Kick-off at Signal-Iduna-Park is on Saturday (May 13) at 6:30 p.m. +++

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Season off for attackers

Dortmund – The penultimate home game of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season is on the agenda for Borussia Dortmund. This is against Borussia from Mönchengladbach. while the Visiting Borussia to complain about a striker need has, the staff situation at the host could hardly be better.

BVB coach Edin Terzic only has to be open on Saturday (May 13, 6.30 p.m.). Jamie Bynoe-Gittens forego. The BVB attacker had to have an operation on his shoulder, he falls for the rest of the season out of.

BVB star Julian Brandt takes the ball with his chest
Julian Brandt’s BVB host Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday (May 13). © Tim Rehbein/RHR Photo

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Dortmund hopes for support from Gelsenkirchen

BVB is hoping for a triumphant conclusion in the season finale: the Bundesliga title should finally be back. But the Westphalians don’t have it in their own hands, FC Bayern leads the table three games before the end of the season, one point ahead of Dortmund – and can present themselves in the duel for the title.

See also  Lombardy, a single council group + Europe / Action is born in the region: "We will carry on the Draghi agenda"

Bayern have BVB rivals on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). FC Schalke 04 to guest. Ironically, the “Royal Blues” can provide a black and yellow party. The The city of Dortmund has already made a crazy offer to Schalke 04 should the BVB champion become.

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Edin Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement

For BVB opponents Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, meanwhile, it’s about nothing. Neither the international rankings nor the relegation places are accessible for the “foals”.

The situation of the guests “doesn’t interest me in the slightest,” said Edin Terzic on Thursday (May 11) at the press conference before the game. “There’s still a lot at stake for us,” he said. Therefore, not surprisingly, only the three points count.

You may also like

Roman Zozulya smeared Andriy Shevchenko for communicating with...

Francia Márquez reveals the three proposals of Colombia...

“Dancing Stars”: Strong ratings at the end

Asset sharing from TİP Chairman Erkan Baş: 64...

Herencia de Timbiquí will be presented at the...

Two US military vehicles with ammunition collide on...

10 thousand people were examined: Artificial intelligence algorithm...

President Petro convenes a table with various sectors...

Current affairs talk丨Research and development of domestically produced...

3rd league: Duisburg loses at FC Ingolstadt –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy