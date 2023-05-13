BVB trainer Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement before the Borussia summit

Von: Painted shingle

BVB trainer Edin Terzic is fully focused on the title fight. © Neundorf/Kirchner-Media

BVB welcomes Borussia from Mönchengladbach on the 32nd Bundesliga matchday. All information about the game in the live ticker at RUHR24.

Possible line-up Borussia Dortmund: Kobel – Wolf, Süle, Hummels, Ryerson – Can, Bellingham, Brandt – Malen, Adeyemi – Haller

Possible line-up Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin – Lainer, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini – Weigl, Koné – Hofmann, Neuhaus, Stindl – Ngoumou

Kicking off: Saturday (May 13), 6:30 p.m

Score: -:- (-:-)

Tore: –

Sending off: –

Particular incidents: –

Referee: Daniel Schlager (33, Rastatt)

+++ Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach. Kick-off at Signal-Iduna-Park is on Saturday (May 13) at 6:30 p.m. +++

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Season off for attackers

Dortmund – The penultimate home game of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season is on the agenda for Borussia Dortmund. This is against Borussia from Mönchengladbach. while the Visiting Borussia to complain about a striker need has, the staff situation at the host could hardly be better.

BVB coach Edin Terzic only has to be open on Saturday (May 13, 6.30 p.m.). Jamie Bynoe-Gittens forego. The BVB attacker had to have an operation on his shoulder, he falls for the rest of the season out of.

Julian Brandt’s BVB host Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday (May 13). © Tim Rehbein/RHR Photo

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Dortmund hopes for support from Gelsenkirchen

BVB is hoping for a triumphant conclusion in the season finale: the Bundesliga title should finally be back. But the Westphalians don’t have it in their own hands, FC Bayern leads the table three games before the end of the season, one point ahead of Dortmund – and can present themselves in the duel for the title.

Bayern have BVB rivals on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). FC Schalke 04 to guest. Ironically, the “Royal Blues” can provide a black and yellow party. The The city of Dortmund has already made a crazy offer to Schalke 04 should the BVB champion become.

BVB against Mönchengladbach in the live ticker: Edin Terzic makes an unmistakable announcement

For BVB opponents Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, meanwhile, it’s about nothing. Neither the international rankings nor the relegation places are accessible for the “foals”.

The situation of the guests “doesn’t interest me in the slightest,” said Edin Terzic on Thursday (May 11) at the press conference before the game. “There’s still a lot at stake for us,” he said. Therefore, not surprisingly, only the three points count.