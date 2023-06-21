BVerfG collects conditions for suspects in the Frederike murder case

The suspect in the murder of Frederike from Lower Saxony remains at large. The Federal Constitutional Court has extended the suspension of the arrest warrant – and at the same time allowed conditions to expire. According to the court, the earlier decision was no longer proportionate to the condition imposed and the instructions given to the applicant.

Suspension of arrest warrant extended

The accused had complied with the measures ordered for almost a year without any objections. “Against this background, the remaining risk that he will nonetheless evade criminal prosecution is now acceptable,” the BVerfG continued. Among other things, the man had to report to the public prosecutor’s office twice a week and was not allowed to leave his place of residence without permission.

Dispute about reinstatement

He was accused of raping and stabbing 17-year-old Frederike from Hambühren near Celle in 1981. The subsequent criminal proceedings against him ended in 1983 with an acquittal. In February 2022, due to new evidence due to the new regulation for retrial under Section 362 No. 5 StPO set in motion again. The defendant lodged a constitutional complaint. He believes that the contested regulation violates Art. 103 Abs. 3 GG and the prohibition of retroactivity. This constitutional complaint has not yet been decided.

to BVerfG, no information from 20.06.2023 – 2 BVR 900/22

Editorial office beck-aktuell, June 20, 2023 (dpa).

