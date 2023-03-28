Home News BVerfG suspends advance information from the judicial press conference
News

BVerfG suspends advance information from the judicial press conference

by admin
BVerfG suspends advance information from the judicial press conference

For many years, the Federal Constitutional Court has provided the full members of the Karlsruhe Justice Press Conference with press releases on forthcoming publication of decisions in advance with a blocking period notice. In view of the fact that this form of public relations work has recently come under criticism, the court initially does not intend to apply its advance information practice in the second and third quarters of 2023.

Controversial practice temporarily suspended until the end of September

The prior information practice is set out in the 2013 Guidelines on Public Circulation of Press Releases. In view of the “changes in the environment that have occurred in recent years”, the Federal Constitutional Court says it is currently rethinking its entire communication structures and processes. Against this background, the court will initially not apply the advance information practice in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2023.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, March 28, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Heldt/Klatt, The Privilege of the Judiciary Press Conference Federal Constitutional Court, NVwZ 2021, 684

Thomas/Müller-Neuhof, Does that put you at a disadvantage? Federal Constitutional Court journalists?, NJ 2020, 536

From the news archive

AfD lawsuit for press work Federal Constitutional Court unsuccessful, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from 08/26/2022, becklink 2024427

See also  Polluted waters, Eni company in Gela seized

You may also like

Germany cannot really afford to see entrepreneurs die...

Winners of Rojo 2012 present unpublished song “Siempre...

Armed men entered El Herando to intimidate journalists

It’s not rocket science | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Heavy rain in North Balochistan

Armed men entered the newsroom of El Heraldo...

“So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies...

Umrah pilgrims bus accident in Saudi Arabia, 20...

DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali

Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy