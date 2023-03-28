For many years, the Federal Constitutional Court has provided the full members of the Karlsruhe Justice Press Conference with press releases on forthcoming publication of decisions in advance with a blocking period notice. In view of the fact that this form of public relations work has recently come under criticism, the court initially does not intend to apply its advance information practice in the second and third quarters of 2023.

Controversial practice temporarily suspended until the end of September The prior information practice is set out in the 2013 Guidelines on Public Circulation of Press Releases. In view of the “changes in the environment that have occurred in recent years”, the Federal Constitutional Court says it is currently rethinking its entire communication structures and processes. Against this background, the court will initially not apply the advance information practice in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2023.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, March 28, 2023.

