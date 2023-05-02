BVV to the misfortune with punt

Punting with torches will no longer be available in Tübingen. Three days after the accident (we reported), BVV chairman Michael Lucke said yesterday: “Fire on a boat in the dark is always difficult.” The club, which wanted to open the season with the torchlight tour, apologized to those affected and wants compensate for the damage: “Maybe we’ll add something to that,” said Lucke after a board meeting. In addition, “the legal regulations” for punt trips are to be reviewed. According to Lucke, the boat was not steered by the owner himself on Saturday evening, but by a helper who apparently did not know a dangerous branch. When colliding with the obstacle, the flares, fixed only with rubber bands, came loose. The passengers panicked and jumped up, causing the boat to overturn. It is still unclear whether the participants will file a complaint against BVV or the stoker. The branch was sawn off yesterday in a spontaneous action by several pokeers.