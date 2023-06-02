By 2030, Beijing will be fully built into a child-friendly city

Original title: The city will be fully built into a child-friendly city

Our reporter Cao Zheng

Yesterday, Beijing “sent” Children’s Day “gifts” to children. The Municipal Development and Reform Commission introduced yesterday that the “Implementation Plan for the Construction of a Child-Friendly City in Beijing” has been officially released, proposing 22 key tasks in six aspects, looking at the city from the perspective of children, and building a bright future for children.

According to the plan, by 2025, Beijing will carry out pilot projects for the construction of national child-friendly cities in 3 to 5 districts, and promote the construction of a number of demonstration child-friendly blocks, communities, schools, hospitals, parks, etc.; by 2030, fully build a child-friendly city Cities, so that children can enjoy a better life.

Promotion of fee reduction for children in museums, etc.

Children will have more “exclusive” space in Beijing. In response to the needs of children’s activity space facilities, the city will revitalize the stock, improve the quality of increments, and create child-friendly urban and rural spaces in multiple scenarios.

The “Implementation Plan” guides embedding children’s activity areas in museums and libraries, embedding children’s science popularization experience areas in parks and waterfront spaces, and supplementing children’s games, sports, safe travel and other micro-spaces in areas such as communities and schools. The reporter learned that the city will promote the opening of libraries, cultural centers, art galleries and other venues to children for low fees or free of charge; in combination with urban relief and evacuation space, children’s game space and sports space in the community will be expanded, and “children’s game corner” and “children’s play corner” will be reasonably added. Street Playground”.

Key Areas Actively Supplement Degrees

In response to the child care, education, medical care, and security issues that citizens are concerned about, Beijing will make up for shortcomings, optimize mechanisms, and improve service capabilities in multiple fields.

“The city will make overall use of various space resources to provide childcare services, actively supplement the primary and secondary school degrees in key areas, optimize the development of maternal and child health care and pediatric medical resources, and strengthen the quality and safety of children’s food and supplies and the safety of activity venues.” Related to the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said the person in charge.

According to the plan, by the end of 2025, the city will have 4.5 nursery places per 1,000 people; by 2025, the coverage rate of inclusive kindergartens will reach 90%, ensuring that the enrollment rate of nearby compulsory education is above 99%; More than 90%; community health service centers are equipped with at least 2 full-time doctors engaged in children’s health care.

Fundamental services to protect children in need

In terms of improving the child welfare system for public welfare and inclusiveness, the city will establish and improve information ledgers for children in distress, implement a system of regular home visits, increase the basic living security and special assistance for seriously ill and disabled children from poor families, and strengthen Rescue and protect adults, and do a good job in finding relatives and returning to the family. By 2025, the living security standard for orphans and de facto unsupported children shall not be lower than 60% of the per capita consumption expenditure of the city’s residents.

“The city will improve the basic services and strengthen the ‘capital security’ for children in need.” The relevant person in charge said that the “Implementation Plan” clearly strengthens the protection and management of life, medical care, and education for children in need, and combines the city’s residents’ minimum living standards and per capita consumption. Expenditure and other indicators establish a natural growth mechanism for the living expenses of children in difficulty.

Promoting the appropriate transformation of public space

Beijing not only needs space for children to grow up, but also makes these spaces more “understanding” of children.

The “Implementation Plan” proposes that Beijing will focus on promoting the transformation of urban and rural public spaces suitable for children, promoting the construction of child-friendly communities, improving children’s safe travel experience, expanding children’s humanistic participation space, and building child-friendly nature education facilities. In terms of child-friendly transformation, we will steadily promote the barrier-free and child-friendly transformation of various service facilities and venues such as urban blocks, schools, and hospitals, improve children’s activity facilities and signage systems, and continue to promote the development of maternal and child rooms and third toilets in public places. (Family bathroom) construction configuration.

At the same time, the city will also strengthen the construction of a child-friendly slow-moving transportation system, transform and add a number of “safe roads to school” and “love zebra crossings”; expand children’s aesthetic education resources, and encourage schools to jointly build off-campus aesthetic education with museums, art galleries, and concert halls. Educational base, carry out activities such as student art festivals; carry out the construction of all-age friendly parks, and build more than 50 parks in the city by 2025.

