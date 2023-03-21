With the arrival of Aida Merlano in the country, talk has begun again about the buying of votes and accusations of corruption from some political sectors of the Colombian Caribbean coast, because according to what the accused for similar crimes has indicated, she would have the evidence enough to involve family like the Char or the Gerlein.

However, despite the fact that the woman, who was a fugitive from justice for more than two years, has mentioned that she seeks to collaborate with the authorities, in recent days an audio has come to light where Merlano’s voice is supposedly heard in a tone threatening talking about the collection of money and where it would be evident that he was related to some important members of criminal gangs in the country. More specifically with the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and ‘Los Costeños’.

In one of the parts of the audio, to which the newspaper El Tiempo had access, he begins by talking about money that should have been paid to him and that, apparently, the person who owes him the money would not have paid him, so I would be upset with the situation.

“I gave José some money, and at the last minute he told me that he was going to give it back (…). And he gave me the 300 million (…). Everything I had on that side I put on him, who was aspiring at that moment (…). I don’t have much patience. I charge one, two, but three times I don’t charge and I told him, and he knows it ”, is heard in the audio.

In another part of the audio, the woman would be heard assuring that she has a direct relationship with some gangs and illegal armed groups that have a presence in the Caribbean area:

“That is already vox populi, the ‘Chiquito Malo’, ‘the Gaitanistas’, ‘the Rastrojos’ really, the nationals. Well, ‘Los Costeños’ (…) They love me, they adore me. That, rather. From the ‘Baby’, they don’t lower me, the ‘Comadre’”.

Faced with the accusations, which would even indicate that the closeness of the former senator would be with Nini Johana Úsuga, sister of alias Otoniel, the maximum leader of the Clan del Golfo, since in the audio it would be heard: “You know that I am a friend of the sister . She is a great friend, his sister. They have cells throughout Colombia and they have a database that knows you hp, anyone who has even had a brush with micro-trafficking or something (…) so it turns out that it was with them that I found out”; The woman who would have been the right hand of the drug trafficker, pointed out to the national media that she is not a friend of Merlano despite the fact that at some point they ran into prison and talked about her children.

“During my stay at Buen Pastor I met Mrs. Aida Merlano. She was confined in yard 8 and I was in yard 7… Occasionally, I talked with her, as with many other inmates, with the kindness that must exist in these difficult conditions of confinement. I do not have a friendly relationship with her other than the fact that we were detained in Buen Pastor, but not in the same courtyard,” said the deportee to the United States for crimes related to drug trafficking, as we remember that the investigations showed that the woman would be in charge of the finances of the narco-paramilitary group.

And he added: “He never asked me, and he would not have to, for any support. I repeat: the few times that I spoke with her personally or through a social network were conversations related to the experiences of our adolescent daughters”. with Infobae

