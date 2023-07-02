By bicycle to discover the beauties of the area with the new Adriatica — Ambiente cycle path

A cycle path of about 20 kilometers that goes from Porto Corsini to Ravenna and up to the pine forest of Classe, to discover the artistic and naturalistic beauties of the area but also functional for home-work travel. The municipal council of Ravenna has approved the project dedicated to Adriatic tourist cycle path which will connect Ravenna, Porto Corsini and the pine forest of Classe, which follows the approval of the convention scheme for the design and construction of the first priority lot of the cycle path signed by the Municipality of Ravenna and the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The intervention is part of the broader project of the Adriatic cycle route, developed over a vast and complex territory that crosses 6 regions, 17 provinces and 98 municipalities from north to south. The project aims to create a long-distance interregional cycling route which, starting from Chioggia, reaches the Gargano through the regions of Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia for a total length of approximately 1,000 kilometres. The lead region of the intervention is the Marche Region.

The priority lot for the Emilia-Romagna Region falls entirely within the municipality of Ravenna and involves the construction of the connection between Porto Corsini, Ravenna and the Classe pine forest for a length of approximately 20 km. The Ravenna route will develop from Porto Corsini, passing through the industrial area, cross the city center and then continue southwards passing through Ponte Nuovo, Classe, up to the 1st May park in the Classe pine forest. An intervention worth 11,375,000 euros, supported for approximately 3,000,000 euros by state resources, approximately 6,900,000 euros by PNRR resources, approximately 1 million euros by municipal resources and approximately 400,000 euros by regional resources for Bike to work .

State and Pnrr resources reach the Municipality through the Emilia-Romagna Region.

