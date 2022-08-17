A 31-year-old of Moroccan origins denounced for interruption of public service: the fact on the Mom Jesolo-Treviso line

CASALE. A 31-year-old Moroccan is been sued for interruption of public service: surprised by the conductor without a ticket, on the Mom bus of the Jesolo-Treviso line, he refused to pay and even to get off the public transport.

The incident took place in the late morning of Tuesday on line 108 at via Nuova trevigiana in Lughignano, hamlet of Casale sul Sile. On the spot, the intervention of a police patrol was necessary to convince the Moroccan to get off the bus.

Il public transport was “hostage” to the excesses of the passenger for over half an hour. Eventually he was identified and reported.