By court order, they provisionally suspend the project where the Mayor’s Office of Yopal intends to deliver lots with services – news

The department received a visit from the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, along with the Vice Minister, Jaime Urrego, the representative of the National Superintendency of Health, Patricia Lozano, the deputy director of Service Provision, Martha Chaparro, among other professionals.

The officials toured the ESE Salud Yopal and later to the Orinoquía Regional Hospital, with the aim of identifying the needs of the health sector from the territories.

During his time at ESE Salud Yopal, the Minister highlighted the management carried out by its manager, Edwin Barrera, in compliance with quality standards and guidelines in each of its services, this being one of the most representative in the country.

After his tour of the Orinoquía Regional Hospital, the Minister observed positive aspects that have been achieved under the direction of the manager, Arledy Alvarado, and also highlighted the need to invest resources to expand the hospital, given the overoccupancy it presents today.

Broadly speaking, the Secretary of Health, María Constanza Vega Orduz, reported that the department needs payment to be made for the pending portfolio for care of the migrant population, which amounts to 20 billion pesos, payments for Covid-19 vaccines, which have not yet been carried out, in addition to the transfers owed by the ADRESS of people who did not have insurance after an accident and the debts of the EPS with the Network of Health Service Providers.

Ministry approved new resources

The Government had been taking steps to obtain more resources from the Ministry for the Basic Health Care (PHC) teams. Thus, the Ministry approved 97 PHC teams for the department, which is equivalent to a value of more than 24 billion pesos that will be executed by the 4 ESES of the first level.

Among other positive aspects, on September 14, two projects will be presented to the Ministry of Health, the Maní Hospital and the Villanueva Hospital, where it is expected to receive their viability and continue advancing towards their execution.

Source: Casanare Governorate

