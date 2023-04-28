BY-ELECTIONS IN IFRANE: THE POPULAR MOVEMENT PARTY WINS 13 SEATS OUT OF THE 20 IN THE MUNICIPAL COUNCIL OF IFRANE

Couple Mohammed Drihem

Nearly 4614 of the 8465 registered in the electoral lists of the territorial community of Ifrane (i.e. 54.51%) went to the polls on the morning of Thursday April 27, 2023 to elect a new municipal council of the City of Ifrane.

According to the results announced this Thursday evening at the end of the ballot counting operation for these partial municipal elections, the Popular Movement (MP) party came out on top with 13 seats (6.5 pc) , followed by the National Rally of Independents (RNI) party with 4 seats (20 pc), the Istiqlal Party with 2 seats (10 pc) and the Progress and Socialism Party with only one seat (05 pc).

It should be recalled that the Administrative Court of Meknes had put an end to a situation that had become untenable at the Municipal Council of Ifrane by announcing the dissolution of the said Council and the enforceable decision with immediate effects in accordance with the provisions of Article 72 of Organic Law No. 113 /14 relating to municipalities.

It should be recalled in particular that after the failure of the attempts at reconciliation undertaken by the local authorities of the city and the refusal of the Council to deliberate and adopt the decision relating to the budget and following a formal notice from the Council, the governor of the province seized the administrative court to dissolve it in accordance with the laws in force.