By mistake, a man from Manizale won the lottery – El Diario
The mistake of a lottery left a new millionaire in Manizales; It is about a man, who used to buy the lottery every week, but this time, he found luck in a different number than the one he used to buy.
So the bettor bought the ticket as usual, and kept it without realizing the lottery’s mistake; Therefore, he did not notice during the draw carried out by the Manizales lottery last Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that he had the winning ticket.
Well says the phrase that “it is for one because it is for one and it arrives alone”, as this seems to be the case of this citizen, who in the next few days will receive 2,000 million pesos in his hands.
According to Jorge Andrés Arteaga, manager of the Manizales Lottery, “the winner usually makes a number and the lottery gave him another by mistake. When he saw the result he did not go, because he knew that it was not his cabal number ”.
For this reason, the company began the search for the happy winner, “we began looking for him through distributors, lotteries and zones because we are interested in people claiming their prizes. After several days of insistence, he realized it and came very happy to claim his prize. Arteaga added.
According to the manager, the winner of the ‘jackpot’ stated that he wanted to buy a house and get to know the sea. Therefore, “the award was in very good hands and we want to deliver it as soon as possible,” said Jorge Andrés.