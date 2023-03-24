Home News By postponing the Punjab election, the country was saved from a major constitutional crisis, said the Information Minister
Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the decision to postpone the election in Punjab is in the interest of Pakistan, the Election Commission saved the country from a major constitutional crisis with its decision.
Web Desk: In a statement, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the decision of the Election Commission is in the interest of Pakistan, the Election Commission took the decision after looking at the economic, political and security situation. Supervisory governments should be established in the federation and provinces.
Wazira Talaat said that the Election Commission took this decision after consulting all the stakeholders, the decision of the Election Commission will guarantee political stability in the country.
He further said that because of the ego of one man, elections are being forced on two provinces, whereas if there is an election for the National Assembly, governments will be established in the two provinces. Elections would be held on April 30 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the assemblies would have ended 6 months earlier. The Election Commission has saved the country from a major constitutional crisis by its decision.
Maryam Aurangzeb said that the constitution cannot work on the will of one person. He can break the constitution whenever he wants and break the assembly whenever he wants. He should attack the Election Commission, attack the court, it will not work, the election will be held whenever he wants, the decisions will be made whatever he wants, it will not work.

