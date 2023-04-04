Original title: By the end of this year, the qualified rate of rural water quality will reach more than 83%

On April 3, the reporter learned that the Sichuan Provincial Department of Water Resources issued the “Key Points of Sichuan Rural Water Conservancy Work in 2023” (hereinafter referred to as “Work Points”), which planned the key tasks of rural water conservancy in Sichuan this year, and clarified that by the end of 2023, the pass rate of rural water quality Will reach more than 83%.

The “Work Points” clearly stated that by the end of 2023, the province will start construction of 60 large-scale water supply projects, repair and renovate 7,342 centralized water supply projects, and the rural large-scale water supply rate will reach more than 62%, and the rural centralized water supply projects will have purification and disinfection facilities and equipment allocation rate up to 75%. At the same time, the standardized management of 2,000 centralized water supply projects will be completed to meet the standards, and the 1,000-ton water supply project will pass the standardized acceptance of the Ministry of Water Resources.

In terms of agricultural irrigation upgrading and upgrading, the “Work Points” clearly stated that the continuation of 19 medium-sized irrigation districts from 2021 to 2022 will be fully completed and the completion of water-saving renovation projects will be completed, and the “14th Five-Year Plan” Dujiangyan and other 6 large-scale irrigation districts will be accelerated and the 2023 —In 2025, 27 medium-sized irrigation districts will continue to build supporting facilities and modernize, and strive to complete more than 95% of the annual central investment, and by the end of 2023, the measurement rate of key projects in large and medium-sized irrigation districts will reach more than 70%.

Regarding the value conversion of water resources, the “Work Points” pointed out that the province will strive to build more than 300 water beauty new villages throughout the year. More than 1 national water conservancy scenic spot, and more than 5 provincial-level water conservancy scenic spots (river and lake parks), striving to create a typical case of high-quality development of national scenic spots.

In addition, the “Work Points” also made relevant requirements for the improvement of reservoir management standards and efficiency. Before the end of April, the construction of 1,625 small reservoir rainwater monitoring and reporting facilities and 610 dam safety monitoring facilities in 2023 will all start, and will be fully completed by the end of June. At the same time, the main works of the 204 small dangerous reservoir reinforcement projects in 2023 will also be basically completed by the end of June, and the water storage acceptance will be completed. (Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wei Jieyi)

(Editors in charge: Zhang Huawei, Luo Yu)

