Home » Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel
News

Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel

by admin
Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel

Great joy at groundbreaking
But the noise pollution was also enormous. And the students who had to go to school in Imst, which is only twelve kilometers away, often found themselves stuck in traffic on Saturdays and didn’t get home until late in the afternoon. There were days when it was quicker to walk home. So there was great joy when the ground-breaking ceremony for the bypass took place on November 13, 1992. The breakthrough for the “Gertraud-Stollen”, the See-Eck-Tunnel, was on December 1st, 1993, the official opening on July 1st, 1995.

See also  Castellamonte, Santa Claus office closed for a private complaint

You may also like

Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in...

Flights from Camagüey Airport to Latin America and...

Gasoline price rises in Colombia another $600 this...

Ukraine live blog: ++ Selenskyj confirms liberation of...

Authorities seized half a ton of cocaine hydrochloride...

In love with a chatbot – ZDFmediathek

Refugees in the Netherlands will lose their education...

These are the concentration points of the Pride...

Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns...

84 migrants rescued off Çanakkale Ayvacık – Current...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy