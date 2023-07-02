Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel

Great joy at groundbreaking

But the noise pollution was also enormous. And the students who had to go to school in Imst, which is only twelve kilometers away, often found themselves stuck in traffic on Saturdays and didn’t get home until late in the afternoon. There were days when it was quicker to walk home. So there was great joy when the ground-breaking ceremony for the bypass took place on November 13, 1992. The breakthrough for the “Gertraud-Stollen”, the See-Eck-Tunnel, was on December 1st, 1993, the official opening on July 1st, 1995.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

