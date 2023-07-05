C++ Extension for Visual Studio Code v1.16: Call Hierarchy and more

CodingVisual Studio

Thursday 29 June 2023

Version 1.16 the C++ extension for Visual Studio Code is here: With this release, one of the most requested features on GitHub has been implemented, Call Hierarchy. Also, new functions have been added that allow you to create declarations and definitions and specify their placement in code. In addition, further code improvements were implemented.

Call Hierarchy

Call Hierarchy allows you to easily navigate your code, especially when you want to understand the complex calling relationships between functions. You may already know this feature from Visual Studio. You can use the functionality as follows:

To show the Call Hierarchy, right-click a function and select “Show Call Hierarchy” from the context menu. This will populate the calling tree in the sidebar with all the functions called by your selected function. With the phone icon in the sidebar menu you can switch to the incoming calls. Incoming calls are shown when your function is referenced by another function. Additionally, you can examine nested calls by selecting a function already displayed in the call tree and right-clicking to display the available commands.

Copying declarations/definitions

After the feature “Create declarations/definitions” was released in version 1.13.6, you can now also copy these declarations or definitions. Instead of using “Create Declarations/Definitions” to automatically add a generated declaration or definition at a location selected by the extension module, “Copy Declarations/Definitions” will copy the declaration or definition to the clipboard instead. This gives you the opportunity to decide where in your code you want to paste the copied declaration or definition.

Download the C/C++ extension for Visual Studio Code today and try out the new possibilities.

Learn more

