Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China announced on August 1 that the domestically produced large aircraft C919 has completed the certification test flight.

Zou Jianjun, a professor at the China Civil Aviation Management Institute, told the Securities Daily reporter, “Completing the certification test flight means that the C919 has completed all flight test tasks including functional reliability test flight.”

“The delivery of the first C919 and COMAC is likely to happen within the year.”ZhongguancunZhao Xin, CFO of e Valley, told reporters.

The pattern of the domestic airline fleet is expected to change

“From the perspective of accelerating the development of the civil aircraft manufacturing industry and accelerating the integration of aviation manufacturing and air transportation, the future C919 should be an important introduction target for domestic narrow-body aircraft.” In Zou Jianjun’s view, “C919 is becoming more and more distant from commercial flight. In the near future, this means that there may be some changes in the fleet structure of domestic airlines.”

China Eastern AirlinesIt has disclosed a fixed increase announcement, and plans to raise 15 billion yuan for the introduction of 38 aircraft, including 4 domestic C919 aircraft. The announcement shows that the unit price of the domestic large aircraft C919 is 99 million US dollars, equivalent to about 653 million yuan. According to information on COMAC’s official website, the C919 has received 815 orders from 28 customers.

With the C919 put into use, the narrow-body circuit where the C919 is located may make waves. Zhao Xin told reporters that in the short term, the production of C919 will limit the growth of its market share. In the long run, C919 is expected to gain 1/3 of the market share in the narrow-body passenger aircraft track, and it is expected to form a “three pillars of confrontation” with the other two aircraft manufacturers. ” situation.

After completing the forensic test flight, the C919 may still have a long way to go. Zhao Xin emphasized that after the delivery of the C919, a complete system needs to be established around the operation and maintenance of the new aircraft and customer service. To create a new user manual, it will take half a year to a year for the C919 to be put into use and mature in operation.

“The completion of the C919 certification test flight is of great significance for China’s aviation industry chain to lead and boost confidence.” In Zou Jianjun’s view, the completion of the C919 certification test flight may promote China’s civil aircraft manufacturing industry to enter the fast lane, thereby accelerating the aviation manufacturing industry and air transportation. The integrated development of the industry will further enhance the international competitiveness of China’s aviation industry.

At present, single-aisle narrow-body aircraft are the main passenger aircraft for domestic routes and short- and medium-haul international routes. Market forecast data shows that in the next 20 years, my country’s demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft such as C919 will average about 300 aircraft per year. “In the future, the market share of C919 will depend on its delivery speed.” Zou Jianjun told reporters.

Zhao Xin said that the domestic demand for narrow-body aircraft will be huge in the future. For COMAC, there are still challenges in mass production, and it is worth paying attention to whether the C919 can be mass-produced quickly.

According to another report, COMAC also filed an airworthiness application with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the C919, which was accepted by EASA.

“C919 will face important internationalization tasks, obtain airworthiness certificates from other countries or regions, and officially join the competition of single-aisle passenger aircraft.” Zou Jianjun said that at the current stage, if C919 wants to internationalize, it must first be effectively verified in China. Having a good safety flight record is the key to its participation in international competition.

It is expected to drive the trillion-dollar market

The news of the completion of the forensic test flight of C919 aroused the enthusiasm of the securities market. On August 1, the large aircraft sector index opened higher and closed up 0.82% as of the close. For individual stocks,Yinbang sharesup 16.48%;Saixiang Technologyas well asLihang Technologydaily limit.

The aviation manufacturing industry is known as the “flower of industry”, with a long industrial chain and a collection of technologies from various industrial fields such as material science, chemistry, electronics, and aerodynamics.

A research report by a securities firm shows that the large aircraft industry chain has a long industrial chain and high added value. Around the off-line and mass production of the C919, the large aircraft industry chain as a whole breeds a trillion-dollar space.

“The aviation manufacturing industry is a concept of large-scale integration, which can achieve a relatively large pulling effect on electromechanical and materials.” Zhao Xin said that with the gradual increase in the delivery volume in the later period, the performance of listed companies related to the large aircraft industry chain is expected to be able to Play a more obvious pulling effect.

AVICThe relevant person in charge told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the company’s subsidiary provides products for the C919. In the future, with the further implementation of the C919 COMAC, it will have a positive impact on the company’s performance. The person in charge said frankly that the company’s revenue composition is relatively stable at present, and it intends to increase the proportion of domestic large aircraft related businesses in the future.

