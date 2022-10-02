Home News C919: Countdown to commercial operation of China-made mainline airliner, ’10 years away’ to challenge Boeing and Airbus – BBC News
C919: Countdown to commercial operation of China-made mainline airliner, '10 years away' to challenge Boeing and Airbus – BBC News

C919: Countdown to commercial operation of China-made mainline airliner, '10 years away' to challenge Boeing and Airbus – BBC News

image source,Getty Images

On September 29, China‘s first domestic mainline civil aircraft, C919, received a type certificate issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which proves that the design of this type meets the requirements of China‘s domestic airworthiness regulations.

On September 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition of the achievements of the C919 project in Beijing and met with representatives of the project team. Xi Jinping said that letting China‘s large aircraft fly in the blue sky carries the will of the country, the dream of the nation, and the expectations of the people.

The C919 is a 158 to 168-seat mainline civil aircraft, commonly known as “domestic large aircraft”. The project has been in the works for 15 years, and the first aircraft is expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

The C919 benchmarks the Boeing B737 and Airbus A320, aiming to challenge the monopoly of the two aviation giants. But analysts believe it will take at least a decade for COMAC to pose a real threat to both.

