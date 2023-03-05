Questanno al Ca’ Foscari Short Film Festival you will be able to attend the precious masterclass of one of the pillars of Italian and international animation, Bruno Bozzetto.

The Milanese animator will be accompanied on the stage of the Santa Margherita Auditorium by Davide Giurlando, professor of the Master of Fine Arts in Filmmaking at Ca’ Foscari and animation expert, who will lead a long interview during which the public will have the opportunity to retrace the varied career of Bozzetto and to attend the screening of three of his most famous short films: “Life in a box” (1967, 6), “Grasshoppers” (1990, 8) e “Europe & Italy” (1999, 5).