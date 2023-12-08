Home » Caacupé Operation: IPS reports 270 people served
Caacupé Operation: IPS reports 270 people served

At the various posts of the Social Security Institute, located in the area of ​​the Central and Cordillera department, about 270 people were assisted on the first day of Operation Caacupé 2023.

The IPS report, refers to that in the posts in the Central area, Campo Vía, Ypacaraí and Itauguá, a total of 59 people were served.

Meanwhile, in the posts located in the department of Cordillera at Km 50 and Km 59, care was provided to 210 patients. At the Caacupé Health Post, only one person referred from the Km 59 post was treated due to dehydration and heatstroke.

It stands out that the most common cases reported include headache with mild myalgia, low blood pressure, blisters and body aches.

On the other hand, from the Department of Epidemiology of the Directorate of Preventive Medicine, it was reported that, according to statistical data, the occurrence of events such as the heart attack code is foreseeable, given the number of people with high blood pressure who consulted at the health centers. health.

Finally, it mentions that the attention at the posts, both in the Central area and in the Cordillera, will continue until noon on Friday, December 8, with continuous hours.

