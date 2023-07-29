Caaguaceño soccer has its own home

The dream of having a modern soccer stadium for the community of Caagua came true today with the inauguration of the Estadio de la Caaguazú Soccer League. Capable of receiving 5,000 spectators, the first stage of the project generated more than 150 direct jobs and 600 indirect jobs during its construction and it is expected to expand its current capacity.

During the ceremony, the Minister of the National Sports Secretariat (SND), Diego Galeano, highlighted that “From the SND we continue to comply. It makes us happy that the Caaguazú Soccer League already has its own home. This milestone demonstrates the commitment of the National Government to consolidate the growth of sport in our country”

Likewise, the head of the sports portfolio reiterated his gratitude to the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez for supporting the management of the SND for the provision of the sports arena to Caaguazú. “Thanks to the president, the leaders, soccer fans and the community of Caagua for joining us today in this historic inauguration,” he concluded.

For his part, the president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Mr. Robert Harrison, said that “this stadium is a luxury, a dream for national sports development.” The impressive work of sports infrastructure was carried out with a significant investment from the National Government through the National Sports Secretariat. The project also has an important counterpart from the Departmental Government of Caaguazú and the Municipality of Caaguazú.

After more than 20 long years of dreaming of playing at home, the Caaguaceña Soccer Team, which is currently fighting to enter the intermediate category of Paraguayan soccer, today sees its desire come true, something that further motivates the local community to accompany to the logging team that now aims to receive their opponents on their own stage.

The stadium construction project thus completed its first stage and negotiations are expected to begin shortly to move forward with the second stage, which includes the construction of new stands to increase its capacity. The entire construction process is developed respecting the requirements of the Paraguayan Soccer Association.

The inaugural ribbon cutting was headed by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez; Minister Diego Galeano; the Departmental Governor, César Brítez; the Municipal Mayor, Severo Ríos; the president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Robert Harrison; the head of the Interior Soccer Union, Óscar Ramírez and the president of the Caaguazú Soccer League, Carlos Ríos.

Likewise, the president of the National Congress, Silvio Ovelar; the Minister of Youth, Edgar Colmán; the Minister of Health, Julio Borba; the Minister of the Interior, Federico González; and the Governor Elect of the Department of Caaguazú, Marcelo Soto.

In figures:

-Investment: 6,118,574,408 G.

-Grandstand size: 1,730 m2

-Capacity: 5000 people

-Characteristics: The stadium has a Ticket Office, changing rooms for visitors, locals and referees, infirmary, anti-doping room, offices, meeting room, area for spectators with wheelchairs, elevator, gendered toilets for spectators, sales area, press box , presidential box, artesian well with water tank and soccer field with irrigation system.

