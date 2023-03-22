In the 2022 presidential campaign there were five presidential candidates from Valle del Cauca, but only one made it to the first round.

Senator Alexander López was elected presidential candidate of the Alternative Democratic Pole, but declined and instead promoted the pre-candidacy of the current vice president Francia Márquez. Senator Roy Barreras started his campaign as a pre-candidate, but withdrew to seek re-election and lead the Historical Pact coalition in the Congress of the Republic…

Senator María Fernanda Cabal was pre-candidate for the Democratic Center, but against all odds -and against logic- she was surpassed in an internal poll by former minister Óscar Iván Zuluaga, who shortly after resigned his candidacy.

Former Governor Dilian Francisca Toro, although she never ran, was always counted as a candidate, but in the end she did not play as a pre-candidate, but as setter for the Experience Coalition, which later became known as Team for Colombia.

Finally, the only Valle del Cauca presidential candidate who made it to the first round was former senator and Christian pastor John Milton Rodríguez, who obtained 275,000 votes…

* * *

This recount to say that, unlike last year’s campaign, in which none of the Valle del Cauca candidates had real options to compete for the Presidency of the Republic, in the 2026 elections, as things are going, there will be two presidential candidates from Valle del Cauca who will compete hard.

They are Senator María Fernanda Cabal and Senator Roy Barreras…

They both arouse hatred and love… Cabal is criticized for being radical and Barreras for his political adaptability, but those characteristics that make some point them out and even insult them are the same ones that have them on the rise politically.

María Fernanda Cabal is dedicated to capitalizing on Gustavo Petro’s mistakes, which are many… The success of this formula was proven by the president himself, who took advantage of each of the blunders of the previous government to sell himself as the solution to the problems of the country.

In this sense, the more Petro is wrong, the more Cabal will rise… The senator has grown so much that wherever she arrives they are yelling at her “president”…

Paradoxically, although they are on different shores, Senator Roy Barreras is also made viable by the mistakes of the national government.

Although he helped elect President Gustavo Petro and continues to be one of his main bishops, the congressman is one of the few leaders with a capacity to criticize the government and, contrary to the vast majority of representatives and senators of the Historical Pact -who, due to fanaticism or awe – do not contradict the head of state or his ministers, even if they make obvious mistakes, the founder of the Peace Force has become the sensible voice of that coalition.

Roy Barreras’s strategy has worked so well that many of those who have not dismissed him as a “traitor” -to cite the mildest term- now agree with many of the objections that the senator formulates to the national government.

Thus, Cabal and Roy will be fixed presidential candidates in 2026.

