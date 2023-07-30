Cabal invited the Vice President to make efforts for Cauca and the Pacific

After the twitter message in which Vice President Francia Márquez reported on the recent trip she made to the island of Barbados to attend an international meeting, the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, launched new criticisms against the leader national.

As will be remembered, Cabal has publicly launched harsh criticism of the Vice President for the management she has been developing.

The Vice President wrote on her twitter account that she made an official visit to Barbados, an island in the Caribbean Sea, on behalf of Colombia to attend the meeting on reparations for slavery and colonialism, led by the African Union and the Caribbean Community.

Worry

For Cabal, Márquez should worry more about getting off the helicopter or plane and addressing the situation of ethnic communities in northern Cauca and the Colombian Pacific.

The senator wrote on her twitter account that “it is time for you to get off the helicopter and the plane so that you understand that the communities that you are not serving are being repaired with roads, education and work.”

The leader of the Democratic Center added that “ancestral reparation is to help protect the lives of blacks in northern Cauca, victims of drug trafficking that you are not fighting.”

Invitation

In this sense, the Senator from the Opposition invited the Vice President to dedicate her efforts to the victims of violence and drug trafficking, especially Cauca, a department that has been affected by public order problems.

Likewise, she asked her to work more for the Afro-descendant communities of the Colombian Pacific that supported her during her vice-presidential campaign.

The critics

As will be remembered, Cabal has been a harsh critic of the government official.

One of the criticisms has to do with his permanent displacement by helicopter to the different commitments, which has generated discomfort among his opponents and questions about the costs that this generates for the State.

Likewise, Cabal criticized Francia Márquez’s trip to Africa where she visited Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa to strengthen ties of friendship and seek help for the total peace process.

On that occasion, the vice president described the criticisms made of racial discrimination against her, to which Senator Cabal stated that “taking political control of the government is not racism.”

Cabal also told him that citizens need to know what taxes are being spent on.

Another of Cabal’s criticisms has to do with the creation of the Ministry of Equality and all the bureaucratic cost that it represents.

In this regard, the senator has written on her twitter account that “Francia Márquez will have at her disposal five vice ministries, twenty technical directors, 32 departmental technical directors, 21 advisors.”

And he added that “with those 500 billion pesos in the budget, Francia Márquez will pay for 744 positions. More bureaucracy!”

As will be remembered, Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who is part of the opposition party, has harshly criticized the actions carried out by the Vice President and Minister of Equality.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

