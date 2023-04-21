Home » Cabal’s annoyance with the Foreign Minister after the Petro-Biden meeting
After President Gustavo Petro’s tour of the US, where he had the opportunity to meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden, Senator María Fernanda Cabal did not stop expressing her annoyance due to a misinterpretation by Foreign Minister Álvaro. Leyva regarding some words from Biden.

“What is this way of lying? What Biden said was “Colombia is the cornerstone of our shared efforts to build a more prosperous hemisphere, egalitarian and democratic”, but the Chancellor understood that the cornerstone was Petro. You have to check that English ”, the congresswoman said, visibly annoyed by a trill in which Leyva highlighted Biden’s kind words to Petro.

“”You are the cornerstone” says President Biden to President Petro. Colombia flies very high. I am honored to be Chancellor of those who make a difference in moments of planetary definitions. In the world we began to be a model of new developments. Homeland wakes up”, wrote the Foreign Minister who, it should be remembered, was part of the company that accompanied Petro in the US along with Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, the president of the Senate Roy Barreras and David Racero, president of the Chamber.

