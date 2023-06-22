Home » CABEI accompanies the transformation of sports spaces in El Salvador
CABEI accompanies the transformation of sports spaces in El Salvador

CABEI accompanies the transformation of sports spaces in El Salvador

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) in El Salvador, Luis Rodriguez, highlighted the institution’s accompaniment in the transformation of the different sports spaces that will be the setting for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games.

“A few days before the inauguration of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, El Salvador is receiving the delegations in a renovated and modern airport, which travel in a safe environment, where they will be able to develop each of their disciplines in sports spaces with all the required quality standards”, highlighted director Luis Rodríguez.

Likewise, Rodríguez added: “As CABEI we are proud and happy to accompany El Salvador in this historic transformation through PRODEPORTE, paying off a historical debt and inheriting new sports scenarios that will allow the development of young people and children in multiple disciplines.”

