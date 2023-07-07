CABEI announced the call to select its new executive president

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced this Thursday the call to select its new executive president, who will succeed Dante Mossi at the end of this year.

The call process is open until September 8 for nationals of the founding countries of the multilateral: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, CABEI said in a statement.

The new head of CABEI “will hold the highest-ranking position in the institution’s administrative management, in addition to being its legal representative,” adds the information from the regional financial entity.

People who wish to apply for the position must be nationals of one of the five founding member countries of CABEI, be a person of recognized professional capacity, honesty and with experience of at least 10 years in management and executive positions in economic, financial, banking or development policies.

In addition, they must be in the enjoyment and exercise of their civil rights, and adapt to the profile of the position of executive president.

The complete profile of the position, which includes a detail of its functions and attributions, as well as all the pertinent information of the process, can be consulted at the link https://www.bcie.org/postulacionespe

Those interested in participating should send their application to the email [email protected] The closing date for receiving applications will be September 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time (05.59 GMT).

The curricular analysis and evaluation will be managed by a firm of recognized international prestige, and at the end of the process, which will include a series of interviews, the Board of Governors will select the person who will occupy the position for a period of five years, with the possibility of to be re-elected for a single time.

The person selected as the new head of CABEI must reside in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, where the organization is headquartered, for the period in which they hold the position.

CABEI was created in 1960 as the financial arm of the integration and development of the Central American region.

Its resources are continuously invested in projects with an impact on development to reduce poverty and inequalities; Strengthen regional integration and the competitive insertion of partners in the world economy, paying special attention to environmental sustainability.

