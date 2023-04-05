Home News CABEI approves a million-dollar loan to increase tax collection
CABEI approves a million-dollar loan to increase tax collection

Apr 04, 2023, 20:52 pm

The Ministry of Finance of El Salvador received approval for a $250,000 loan from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), as part of the Development Policy Operations Program (OPD).

“Recently, together with the Treasury, we formalized a loan for $250 million. This represents a part of the Operations Program for Development Policies (OPD)”, highlighted the director of CABEI, Luis Rodríguez.

Likewise, the objective of the loan is to implement measures that increase tax collection and reduce smuggling and tax evasion.



