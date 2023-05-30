CABEI continues working so that salvadorans have decent housing

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) has invested $50 million in the Dignified Housing and Life Program (PROVIDA) with the aim of benefiting 2,592 families in El Salvador, giving them the opportunity to access adequate housing.

According to Luis Rodríguez, director of the institution in El Salvador, the progress that the country has made in recent years is recognized. “El Salvador’s advances in recent years are undeniable. As CABEI we have supported in many aspects and one of them is housing. We allocated $50 million for the Dignified Housing and Life Program (PROVIDA) that had the objective of benefiting 2,592 families,” he explained.

PROVIDA focuses mainly on families with a high poverty rate in the regions of Santa Ana, Sonsonate, La Libertad, Cuscatlán, Cabañas, Chalatenango, La Paz, La Unión, Morazán and San Miguel. Beneficiaries can access housing without having to pay a premium and with competitive rates.