CABEI financed business economic recovery during the pandemic

Mar 14, 2023

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) financed the recovery of small businesses that had to stop their activities due to the COVID19 pandemic, as confirmed by the country director of the regional entity, Luis Rodríguez.

“After the pandemic, many small businesses were forced to stop their activities. As CABEI, we injected $600 million in financing, the largest approved in history, to support the economic recovery of El Salvador. We support the course the country is taking,” Rodríguez explained.

CABEI has supported initiatives in favor of Salvadorans, in order to guarantee the economic stability of entrepreneurial families.



