CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project

Tonight, the country director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, reported that the regional organization has earmarked an investment of $200 million for the My New School educational project.

“We have invested $200 million for #MiNuevaEscuela, as well as $200 million for the #LinksWithEducation program. In the last two years, the investment in education alone is around $500 million,” explained Rodríguez.

Likewise, CABEI is financing 90% of the development projects in El Salvador, contemplating different areas that add to the growth of the country and Salvadoran human capital.