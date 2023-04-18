Home » CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project
News

CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project

by admin
CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project
Home Nationals CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project
Nationals

Apr 17, 2023, 21:59 pm

Tonight, the country director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, reported that the regional organization has earmarked an investment of $200 million for the My New School educational project.

“We have invested $200 million for #MiNuevaEscuela, as well as $200 million for the #LinksWithEducation program. In the last two years, the investment in education alone is around $500 million,” explained Rodríguez.

Likewise, CABEI is financing 90% of the development projects in El Salvador, contemplating different areas that add to the growth of the country and Salvadoran human capital.



Next PostPresident of El Salvador stands out among world leaders

See also  At the Locarno film festival two films come out of every format - Francesco Boille

You may also like

PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango –...

Companies in the region listened to the pre-candidate...

Second hall for the new Pöttinger factory

Prison for subject who tried to kill his...

Medical personnel: in the eye of the attackers

The Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held a...

These stars played for Real and Chelsea

Two motorcyclists die after fatal accident on Litoral...

To expand Av. Boyacá, they take 1.5% from...

The grassland festival will take place as usual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy