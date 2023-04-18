CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela project

Tonight, the country director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, reported that the regional organization has earmarked an investment of $200 million for the My New School educational project.
“We have invested $200 million for #MiNuevaEscuela, as well as $200 million for the #LinksWithEducation program. In the last two years, the investment in education alone is around $500 million,” explained Rodríguez.
Likewise, CABEI is financing 90% of the development projects in El Salvador, contemplating different areas that add to the growth of the country and Salvadoran human capital.
Next PostPresident of El Salvador stands out among world leaders