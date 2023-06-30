CABEI highlights sports venues of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games

Through social networks, the director of CABEI for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the success that the country has achieved as host of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“The XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games not only represent an opportunity to strengthen the integration ties between the participating countries, but also leave a legacy so that current and future generations have an opportunity to grow in sport, promoting discipline. , character and generating new development opportunities”, said the director of CABEI.

CABEI has played a fundamental role in the organization of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador, thanks to the PRODEPORTE program, it has led the improvement and construction of nine first-class sports venues throughout the country, complying with international standards.

According to the CABEI director, these games not only strengthen regional integration, but also leave a lasting legacy for future generations, promoting personal growth through sports and generating development opportunities.

