The country director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the success obtained by the 11 anti-inflation measures in El Salvador, one year after their implementation.

“We were the 1st country in the region to implement these measures. We designed, at the request of President Nayib Bukele and Minister Alejandro Zelaya, a financial support structure for this. We managed to sustain a crisis that was coming. Then, we help other brother countries, “said Rodríguez through his social networks.

These measures have contributed to mitigating the effects of the global inflationary crisis for the Salvadoran economy, through policies such as fuel price fixing, propane gas subsidies or the suspension of taxes on gasoline.